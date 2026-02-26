Wealth management giant St James's Place (SJP) saw its net flows rise to £6.2bn in 2025, up from £4.3bn in the previous year, according to its latest financial results.

The strong rise in flows came despite an increase in client withdrawals in late 2025, which the restricted advice firm said was linked to pre-Budget speculation around pensions tax-free cash allowances.

SJP recorded the strong flows following the roll-out of its new charging structure last August, push its total assets under management up to £220bn.

SJP's shares jumped on the back of the results, after its shares were hit a few weeks ago over the launch of an AI tax planning tool in the US.