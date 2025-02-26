Oliver Gregson has been appointed as CEO, wealth management at Schroders plc starting on 2 June 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Gregson (pictured) replaces Mary-Anne Daly, who will be stepping back from her full-time responsibilities as the current CEO, Wealth Management at the end of June to make time for other interests, Schroders said in a statement today (26 February).

Daly will continue as a strategic adviser to Schroders’ wealth business.

Gregson will join the group executive committee and report to Richard Oldfield, group chief executive, with responsibility for Cazenove Capital, Benchmark and Schroders Personal Wealth in the UK.

He will also lead and be responsible for the expansion of Schroders’ Wealth business internationally, leveraging its strong presence in overseas markets.

Gregson brings 25 years of experience in wealth management, private banking and asset management, having held senior roles across the UK, Europe, and international markets.

His career has spanned both the institutional and retail side of financial services, giving him a broad, global perspective on the evolving landscape of the Wealth Management sector.

Before joining Schroders, he was region head for the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Channel Islands at JP Morgan Private Bank, where he "repositioned the business and drove the bank’s expansion into new markets, that delivered material strategic growth".

Daly joined Schroders through the group’s acquisition of Cazenove Capital and was subsequently appointed to lead Schroders’ Wealth businesses in the UK and internationally.

Following Cazenove Capital’s acquisition in 2013, Schroders’ overall wealth business stood at £30bn in AUM.

Today, Schroders’ assets under management in wealth have grown strongly to over £120bn contributing around 25% of Group profits.

She led the acquisitions and integrations of C. Hoare’s Wealth Management business, and of family office businesses Sandaire and Whitley Asset Management.

Richard Oldfield, group chief executive at Schroders, said: “Mary-Anne has been central to our success in growing our Wealth Management segment and making it the strong business that it is today.

"I want to thank her for her achievements and inspirational leadership, and I am delighted that she has agreed to stay with us in her new role as a Strategic Adviser to the business.

"Oliver’s appointment comes at an important time for Schroders as we continue to expand our Wealth Management capabilities. His extensive experience, strong leadership, and deep understanding of client needs make him well-placed to take the business forward.

"We look forward to working with him as we build on our success and further strengthen our offering in the UK and internationally."

Gregson said: “I am honoured to be joining Schroders at such a pivotal time for the Wealth Management industry. As clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex financial landscape, the demand for trusted, high-quality, and holistic advice has never been greater.

“Schroders’ deep investment expertise across public and private markets, its client-first culture, and rich family heritage make it uniquely positioned to meet these evolving needs. The firm has ambitious plans to expand and enhance its wealth management offering, and I am excited to lead this next phase of growth.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Schroders to build on its strong foundations, drive innovation, and deliver exceptional results. Together, we will continue to strengthen the Group’s position as a market leader in Wealth Management."

Daly said: “It has been a real privilege to lead Schroders’ Wealth business and to see it develop from the boutique it once was to where we are now, a major part of the Schroders Group. I want to thank the Schroders Board and the Schroder family for their constant support in this exciting journey.

“I am particularly proud of our people across the business who have unfailingly kept their eyes on our clients and worked as one to deliver the exceptional standards of service and performance that we set ourselves.

"Oliver joins a remarkably talented team, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead the business through a new phase of expansion, both in the UK and overseas. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of the business as a Strategic Adviser.”