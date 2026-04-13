Schroders has nabbed PGIM’s Guillaume Lendormy to support the asset manager’s global clients operating across multiple markets.

In the newly created role of head of cross border, financial institutions, Lendormy will oversee the global client strategy for large institutions, supporting them in navigating jurisdictional and regulatory complexity.

The role will dovetail with Schroders’ investment teams to ensure market insights and product capabilities are aligned with clients’ evolving needs and are responsive to emerging investment opportunities across regions.

At PGIM Global Wealth Lendormy was responsible for global financial institutions across EMEA and Asia. He previously held senior global roles at Robeco, where he worked for more than a decade.

Lendormy joins the firm on 4 May, reporting to Matt Oomen, global head of client group.

Oomen said: “Cross-border financial institutions are increasingly sophisticated and in need of strategic advice and bespoke solutions as they navigate growing challenges spanning the likes of macro-economic volatility and evolving regulation.

“Guillaume’s more than 20 years’ experience working with large, complex international institutions will strengthen our ability to serve this hugely important client demographic.

“His appointment reinforces our unwavering focus on delivering market-leading investment expertise to our international clients.”