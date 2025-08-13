Schroders has added two analysts to its value investment team, which manages £13bn in assets.

Graham Shircore and Steve Woolley have been appointed as UK-focused investment analysts, joining from Phoenix Asset Management and Ninety One respectively.

Shircore, who was investment team leader in his previous role, starts at Schroders in September, while Woolley, formerly head of research on Ninety One’s value equities team, will join the firm in November.

Simon Adler, Schroders’ head of value, said: “With these hires we are confident we’ve found two of the industry’s leading value investment specialists that meet our criteria. We are confident their arrivals will further enhance the team’s already extensive stock-picking experience, investment expertise and ability to deliver client outperformance.

Alex Tedder, CIO, equities at Schroders, added: “Our focus on delivering alpha will be further enhanced by Steve and Graham, who will be focused on ensuring the team-based value investment approach continues to harness the opportunities offered by unpredictable markets, underpinned by its consistent and disciplined research-driven process.”