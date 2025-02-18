Saxo Bank hires Christian Grønning as global head of communications

Christian Grønning is joining global fintech Saxo Bank, which focuses on multi-asset trading and investment, as its new global head of communications. PR and social media as of 1 March 2025.
With more than two decades of experience in strategic communications and journalism, Grønning joins Saxo Bank as a former partner and group head of financial services at Geelmuyden Kiese, a pan-Scandinavian communications consultancy. In this capacity, he has served as a strategic advisor to several of Scandinavia’s largest financial services companies.
Grønning joins Saxo Bank at a point in time where the company is experiencing significant growth, reporting, for example, a 38% increase in active investors in the first half year of 2024, bringing client assets to more than €105bn.
Grønning said: “It’s nothing short of a privilege to join Saxo and be able to call myself a Saxonian going forward. Having followed the industry for years, I can honestly say that Saxo is a company that I have always admired. I am thrilled to be joining the ambitious and talented team in Saxo.
“Saxo Bank is a global leader empowering more than 1.2 million clients across the globe to increase their financial freedom via investments. With this purpose front and center, I look forward to supporting the company into this next interesting phase, where we aim to further expand our investor base and help more curious people get invested in the world.”
