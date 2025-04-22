Sarah Dunnage to step down as Ardan International CEO

Sarah Dunnage will step down as CEO of Ardan International, International Financial Group Ltd (IFGL’s) wealth platform in June.

Steve Weston, who will also continue in his current position as Customer Services Director for IFGL, will assume leadership of Ardan at the beginning of next month and will join as CEO in June.

Dunnage will move into a project role within IFGL, ahead of her retirement at the end of January 2026.

"IFGL’s new CEO Rob Allen takes over from David Kneeshaw on 1 May and we wanted to ensure Ardan had a stable management team right from the start, given that I plan to retire early next year," said Dunnage.

Weston (pictured left) added: ‘I’m looking forward to getting even closer to the Ardan business and helping the team build on the foundations of Sarah’s success.

"Our continued goal is ensuring Ardan is the best platform out there, through investment in technology and servicing and supporting the sales team."

Dunnage has worked for IFGL companies for 38 years, having moved to the Isle of Man in 1996.

"I came into Ardan in 2018 from the role of IFGL Head of Finance, with the remit of turning the company around from a start up to a profitable business, and that’s what I’ve done. I’m really proud of my work with the excellent Ardan team and also of my time with IFGL."

Following her retirement, she is looking forward to more travel with her husband and family.

Outgoing CEO David Kneeshaw said: "Sarah has been an integral part of the IFGL journey to date. She is the longest serving member of IFGL staff, having clocked up an amazing 38 years, and we are grateful that she will be staying on for a few more months before she retires to share her experience on various IFGL projects.

"In the seven years she has spent as Ardan CEO, she has transformed the company in terms of culture, strategy and technology. I would like to personally thank Sarah on behalf of IFGL and wish her all the very best for her much-deserved retirement."