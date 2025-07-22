M&G has announced the appointment of Charles de Quinsonas as Head of Emerging Markets Debt (EM Debt) - part of M&G’s £138bn Fixed Income business - as Claudia Calich has decided to retire after more than three decades of investing.

In addition, M&G has appointed Carlos Carranza as a Senior Emerging Markets Debt Fund Manager, who joins in October from Allianz Global Investors.

Calich retires after an entire career focused on EM Debt. Since established M&G’s emerging market debt capability when she joined in 2013, the business has grown into a $5bn platform, supported by a team of EMD specialists.

De Quinsonas has more than 15 years of EM debt investment experience, including 12 years alongside Claich at M&G and a decade-long track record in managing various EM Debt blended, sovereign and corporate bond funds.

Carlos Carranza, who will join M&G in October, is a dedicated Latin America specialist and brings more than 20 years of investment experience, having begun his career as an Emerging Market Debt Analyst at JP Morgan in 2005, where he remained until 2021 before joining Allianz Global Investors. At M&G, he will manage Local and Hard Currency Sovereign Debt strategies, leveraging his expertise in hard currency, sovereign, local rates and foreign exchange.

12-year partnership

Andy Chorlton, Chief Investment Officer of M&G’s Fixed Income business, said: “Charles has consistently demonstrated his investment acumen across M&G’s blended, sovereign and corporate EM bond funds in the past decade. His 12-year partnership with Claudia and contribution to the growth of the team provides continuity of leadership for our emerging market strategies. This appointment is testament to our succession planning, enabling the team to navigate this dynamic part of the fixed income universe to provide superior investment performance to our clients.

“In Claudia, we’re not just bidding farewell to an exceptional fund manager, but to someone who has been deeply dedicated to nurturing and mentoring the next generation of investment talent. She will be missed – we thank her for her immense contribution, not only to M&G but to the industry as a whole, and wish her well for her retirement.”

Claudia Calich added: “During my three decades in the City and Wall Street, the emerging market debt universe has undergone profound transformation, evolving from a niche, distressed asset class into a dynamic and diverse segment of fixed income.

“It has been a pleasure working with Charles and the team. His investment acumen and understanding of the sector are unparalleled and his exceptional leadership will undoubtedly take the team to even greater success.”

Charles de Quinsonas, said: “Claudia has been an inspirational investor and a mentor with a long-lasting legacy, thanks to her invaluable guidance and support. I am proud to take up the leadership of the team at such an exciting time and I wish her all the best for the time ahead away from the financial markets. We look forward to welcoming Carlos to M&G, who has excellent experience in managing both Latin American and emerging market portfolios, which will be a tremendous asset to our team.