Samantha Ricciardi, CEO of Santander Asset Management, was elected as EFAMA’s President for a two-year term, running until June 2027.

Ricciardi, who has been the CEO of Santander Asset Management since 2022, has more than 25 years of international experience in various leadership roles within the asset management industry, including companies such as BlackRock, Schroders and Citi.

Micaela Forelli, CEO Europe at M&G Investments, was also elected as EFAMA’s Vice-President.

Ricciardi takes over from Sandro Pierri, CEO of BNP Paribas Asset Management, while Micaela Forelli takes over from Massimo Greco, Vice-Chair Asset Management EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“I embrace the EFAMA presidency with enthusiasm and a deep sense of responsibility, committed to contributing meaningfully at this pivotal moment for Europe. We face a unique opportunity to act decisively, with a clear vision and urgency," Ricciardi said.

"Our industry needs to turn savings into productive investments and to succeed, we need action: a true Capital Markets and Savings and Investments Union, alongside a cultural shift that builds trust to invest confidently in capital markets. Achieving this vision will require unity and close collaboration among industry leaders, regulators, and institutions to build a stronger Europe focused on growth.”

Tanguy van de Werve, Director General at EFAMA, said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Sandro and Massimo for the significant impact they have made during their Presidency. Their leadership and dedication have been instrumental in guiding the association through a time of economic and political transition, and they have been strong advocates for the asset management industry.

"As we move forward under new leadership, our first all-female Presidency, I am committed to building on this momentum and ensuring EFAMA continues to be the strong and effective voice of the European investment management industry, with the support of our 29 national associations and 50+ global asset managers.”