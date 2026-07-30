Sanlam Trustees International granted independent fiduciary licence in Guernsey

Sanlam Trustees International (Guernsey) Limited (STIGL) has secured an independent fiduciary licence from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC).

STIGL, which previously operated under a managed trust company arrangement, said its authorisation as a directly regulated fiduciary business will strengthen its position in Guernsey’s fiduciary market.

The granting of the licence follows the official launch of Sanlam Private Wealth in Guernsey earlier this year. Sanlam Private Wealth and STIGL will operate independently of each other and will continue to work with other investment firms and trust companies on the island. Where it is in clients’ best interests, the businesses will collaborate to provide holistic wealth management solutions.

Gael Duchenne, group CEO of Sanlam Trustees International, has joined the board of STIGL as a non-executive director, and Nick Matthews has been appointed managing director of STIGL.

Duchenne said: “This milestone confirms STIGL’s ability to operate as a directly regulated fiduciary business with the governance, infrastructure and local oversight required to support sophisticated client needs.”

Matthews said the standalone licence is testament to the dedication of the team and their trusted advisers, Horsepool Group.

“The development reflects STIGL’s continued investment in its people, governance and local presence. As the business enters its next phase, we remain focused on building a high-quality fiduciary platform in Guernsey, supported by experienced professionals and a culture of client service, accountability and care,” he said.

Jacques Colley, managing director of Horsepool Group, added. “Being a stand-alone licensed fiduciary reinforces STIGL’s commitment to the highest levels of client service, transparency, and regulatory best practice. We are proud to be part of this remarkable achievement and look forward to working with them in future.”