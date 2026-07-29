People Moves: Standard Chartered, Rothschild & Co, AILO, M&G

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has made five key hires in its global chief investment office (CIO) team as it continues to put CIO insights at the centre of its wealth advisory capabilities.

Senior investment strategists Robin Xie and Cindy Lam and investment strategist Ryan Goh are joining the equity strategy team as Standard Chartered expands its suite of products.

Xie joins from PineBridge Investments where he was managing equity portfolios and will be based in Singapore. Lam brings over 10 years of experience covering various equity sectors in the sell-side and at Bloomberg and will be based in Hong Kong. Goh joins from the chief investment office at UBS and will focus on our investment content, global tech portfolio and research on new portfolios.

Vincent Tan also joins as a senior investment strategist covering Foreign Exchange (FX), focused on developing medium-term FX strategy, and Jay Harindrar joins from BlackRock as investment strategist to support the expansion of the CIO’s offering in the alternatives space, across private markets and hedge fund strategies.

Rothschild & Co

Rothschild & Co has appointed Samantha Beach as a director and client adviser in its UK wealth management business based in Manchester, to bolster its regional presence.

Beach joins from Barclays Private Bank, where she spent more than a decade advising individuals, founders and families with substantial wealth across the North of England.

The appointment is part of Rothschild & Co’s commitment to providing bespoke wealth management services to clients and deepening strong local connections beyond London.

Peter Hindle, UK head of client teams at Rothschild & Co Wealth Management, said: "We are delighted to welcome Samantha to our team in Manchester. She is an exceptionally experienced adviser with deep connections across the North. Her client-first approach, expertise and commitment to building long-term trusted relationships make her an excellent addition to the team.

“Samantha’s appointment underlines our intention to continue to expand our regional footprint, enhancing our presence and capabilities across the UK to deliver exceptional advice to clients wherever they are based."

AILO

Members of AILO have ratified the appointment of Guy Vanner as CEO during an EGM at the association’s recent summit.

At the summit close, Vanner highlighted that demographic change, increasing international mobility and evolving tax and regulatory environments will continue to create demand for specialist cross-border solutions, and meeting those needs will depend on well-informed professionals being supported by education, insight and collaboration across the industry.

He said: "Our greatest strength as a sector lies in our willingness to work together. The challenges facing international Life are increasingly shared, and so too are the opportunities. By bringing together expertise from across our membership, AILO helps organisations learn from one another, raise standards and build the collective intelligence that will shape our future."

Guy added that his ambition is for AILO to continue evolving as a member-owned organisation that enables best practice through collaboration, practical support and shared expertise to ensure members have the resources they need to succeed in an increasingly complex environment.

M&G

M&G has appointed Matt Mansour as chief technology and AI officer, replacing Chris Cochrane who is stepping down from his role at the end of July after eight years with the firm.

Mansour, who joins on 16 September, subject to regulatory approval, will lead the asset manager’s technology function, overseeing the delivery of its technology, digital and AI strategy.

As a member of the group executive committee, Mansour will also be responsible for driving innovation and cyber security, and ensuring technology continues to support M&G’s strategic growth ambitions, customer experience and regulatory requirements.

Most recently, Mansour has been consulting at SMBC Group as COO for AI Enablement and Next Gen Technology.

He will report to group CEO, Andrea Rossi, who said: “Technology, data and AI will play an increasingly important role in supporting our growth ambitions, enhancing the experience we deliver for clients and colleagues, and helping us operate more efficiently and effectively.

“Matt brings deep technology expertise, significant leadership experience and a strong track record of delivering transformation at scale. I am delighted to welcome him to M&G and look forward to working with him as we continue to modernise and simplify our business.”