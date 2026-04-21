Royal London is launching a targeted support ISA service through its mobile app today (20 April).

The digital offering explains the fundamentals of investing and helps customers decide if it is right for them. If customers opt to proceed, Royal London will provide a free investment recommendation designed to suit groups of people with similar goals and circumstances.

Royal London was among the first businesses to receive regulatory permissions to launch a targeted support service, and has been involved with establishing the framework through the industry working group, government engagement and the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) policy sprint.

Ben Hampton, CEO of Advice at Royal London, said: “Innovation should be used to genuinely improve people’s financial outcomes, not add complexity.

“Our Targeted Support ISA service applies behavioural principles to help people make better, more confident investing decisions, building positive habits and helping customers act with confidence.

“For many, this ISA journey will be an important step towards building long‑term financial resilience and, ultimately, a more secure retirement.”