Canada Life has announced two key appointments to its Executive Committee.

Rose St Louis joins Canada Life as its first Chief Customer Officer in July 2026, subject to regulatory approval. In this newly created role, she will lead the development of Canada Life’s customer strategy, overseeing key engagement functions and collaborating across the business to create a seamless, consistent experience for Canada Life’s customers and their adviser partners.

St Louis joins Canada Life from Lloyds Banking Group where she most recently served as Protection Director and the Chief Executive Officer of Cavendish Online. Prior to this, she held senior distribution and commercial roles at KPMG and Zurich Insurance.

Sean Christian has been permanently appointed as Chief Operating Officer, in addition to his standing role as Managing Director, Wealth, with immediate effect. Christian has served as interim Chief Operating Officer since June 2025, and during that period has driven significant improvements in simplifying business and customer operations alongside record sales growth within the International Wealth business.

Customers first

Emma Watkins, Chief Executive, Canada Life UK, comments: “Rose and Sean’s appointments reflect our absolute commitment to putting customers first, always. Rose will bring together our customer insight, experience and engagement into a single, powerful focus on delivering better outcomes for the 3.3 million customers and adviser partners who rely on us.

"At the same time, Sean’s leadership of our Operations function will ensure we continue to evolve how we work and strengthen the foundations that support our growth.

“Together, these roles will help ensure that every decision we make, and every step we take as an organisation, is driven by what is right for our customers, today and for the long term.”

St Louis, pictured above, said that she is delighted to be joining Canada Life at "such a pivotal time".

“My focus is simple: to put the needs of customers and advisers at the heart of every decision we make - deepening our understanding of what matters most to them, raising the bar across every interaction, and delivering experiences that genuinely make a difference," she said.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to challenge the status quo, accelerate our progress, and strengthen a culture where great customer and adviser outcomes define our success.”

Impact

Christian, whose full title is now fully updated to Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director – Wealth, Canada Life UK, added: “As interim Chief Operating Officer, I’ve seen first-hand the impact we can make when we simplify how we work and stay relentlessly focused on the needs of our customers and adviser partners.

"I’m delighted to take on the role permanently and to continue strengthening our operational foundations, so we can deliver consistently better experiences while supporting the business’s ongoing growth.

“In parallel, I’m also pleased to continue leading our Wealth business and supporting the adviser relationships I’ve served for more than 20 years at Canada Life.”