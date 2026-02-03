Robeco expands fixed income ETF range with actively managed quantitative strategies

Robeco has added two new actively managed quantitative strategies to its fixed income ETF range with both available in global and European versions.

The Robeco Dynamic High Yield and Robeco 3D Enhanced Index Credits strategies are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, the London Stock Exchange, Borsa Italiana and SIX Swiss exchange.

The two Dynamic High Yield UCITS ETFs use market indicators to form an evidence-based view on high yield credit risk and actively adjust high yield beta exposure using highly liquid CDS indices to adjust the risk profile quickly.

Designed to be smarter alternatives to passive credit investing, the 3D Enhanced Index Credits ETFs aim to modestly enhance returns while staying closely aligned with their benchmarks.

Both strategies use the same quantitative investment process that Robeco applies across its existing active and factor-based credit strategies. By combining disciplined models with fundamental credit insight, Robeco aims to offer fixed income ETFs that deliver attractive outcomes for investors across the credit cycle rather than simply tracking the market.

Nick King, head of ETFs at Robeco, said: “We are expanding our range of research-led active ETFs to provide efficient access to investment grade and high yield bond markets, seeking to enhance returns by utilizing proven investment capabilities. The new products complement our existing range of equity and government bond ETFs.”