RL360 has issued a new video highlighting how the PIMS personalised portfolio bond can be used by internationally mobile clients who want access to a lump sum investment solution that has the flexibility to react quickly to changing market conditions and/or changes to their location or lifestyle without unnecessary restrictions.

PIMS offers a variety of charging structures and multiple investment options, facilitating client choices between appointing an investment adviser to take the burden out of asset selection, take advantage of the features offered by an investment platform or want to appoint a discretionary manager, the provider states.

View the video here:

PIMS is also fully compatible with most pension schemes and to aid future succession planning needs. It can be written into one of the trusts from the range provided by RL360, the provider added. An Online Service Centre for intermediaries allows them to log in and monitor clients' plans.