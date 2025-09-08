US-based asset management platform Resolute Investment Managers has rebranded as American Beacon Partners.

The firm said the new name and visual identity come as the company "enters the next chapter of its growth story", but stressed that financial advisers will continue to be able to use its services as usual.

"For advisers looking to solve their clients’ most vexing investment challenges and reclaim time that would be best spent working directly with those clients, American Beacon Partners stands ready to assist," said Jay Schilling, vice president of wealth & institutional sales at the firm.

Chief executive Greg Stumm said the new name "proudly embraces the firm's past and emphasises its continued dedication to its true partnership model".

Ted Wozniak, vice president and head of retail sales, added: "A beacon is a signal or a guide, particularly valuable when conditions are cloudy and paths are unclear, which today’s modern markets have certainly become. Having ‘beacon’ in the company’s new name was important to us from the outset when we first began discussing the possibility of enhancing our brand.

"Similarly, we view all of our relationships not as transactional but as partnerships, so embarking on the organisation’s next phase of growth as American Beacon Partners is a step we feel fits us well, and we’re excited to tell our story under our new name to all who would benefit from learning about our approach.”