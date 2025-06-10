Investment International and International Adviser will share The Capital Club in Dubai for the 7th Annual II Middle East Forum 2025 and the return of the IA Future Advisory Forum 2025 in one of the biggest must-see events in the cross-border advice world this year.

The dual event held at The Capital Club, Dubai on Wednesday 22 October 2025, from 3pm, will see two unmissable sessions featuring the biggest names in the advice world in the Middle East and global financial services alongside an open debate with some of the global cross-border products, funds and services industry's key players. This will be followed by an awards presentation and complimentary networking drinks and canapés session for a limited audience of around 100.

Register here to be sure to secure your slot, which is complimentary to top level advisory companies, private banks, wealth managers and intermediaries and invited guests, partners and sponsors at both II and IA. Attendance at the event is on a first come, first served basis.

Gary Robinson, Managing Director of Money Map Media, the publisher of both II and IA, said: "We have listened to our partners and our audience and we have acted to bring the 7th Annual II Middle East Forum 2025 to Dubai and have added the return of the IA Future Advisory Forum 2025. Alongside short presentations and our II Awards 2025-26 trophy presentations, the debates will be central to both events with Future of Advice, Stopping the Scammers and The Future Look of Products all open for some key discussions.

"And this year both of the hour-long panel debates will be filmed and broadcast via our media channels following the event. The biggest update to this year's event will be the start time of 3pm followed by extended networking and drinks."

This year's events are sponsored by Canaccord Wealth, Capital International Group, Investors Trust, Marlborough with two additional sponsors to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Register here to be sure to secure your slot to avoid missing out.