Raymond James adds $1.8bn 16-adviser team to US arm

Raymond James has added a team of 16 financial advisers to its independent adviser channel in the US, Raymond James Financial Services.

The Greenberg & Rapp team, which have offices in Morristown, New Jersey, and Palm Beach, Florida, manage around $1.8bn (approximately £1.3bn) in client assets. The firm was previously part of M Financial Group.

“In our discussions with Raymond James, it became clear that they have the cutting-edge technology and home office support we need to focus our time on serving clients,” said Ronald Greenberg, managing partner at Greenberg & Rapp. “We’re drawn to the unique culture and share a spirit of independence that gives us the freedom to do what’s right for our clients and continue to grow our business.”

Alex David, Northeast division director for Raymond James Financial Services, added: “It’s my pleasure to welcome the highly-experienced team of advisers and professionals at Greenberg & Rapp to Raymond James. "They offer clients bespoke strategies, distinctive investments and personalised service and we’re pleased to provide the advanced capabilities of the firm’s Private Wealth program for the benefit of their clients.”

Greenberg & Rapp specialises in private placement life insurance and private placement variable annuities.

The new additions include: