Rathbones Group has named Camilla Stowell as chief executive officer of wealth, to oversee both investment management and financial planning at the firm, subject to regulatory approval.

She will take up her post on 23 June and brings extensive experience, most recently as managing director, head of private and commercial client coverage at Coutts.

Stowell is also a board member of PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and financial advice.

Rathbones recently announced plans to enhance services to clients this year with new investment products and advisory solutions to help meet long-term financial needs, particularly in the areas of inheritance planning and wealth de-cumulation.

Paul Stockton, Group CEO said: “Camilla brings a great depth of experience and expertise in wealth management and financial planning.

“She will head a leadership team across the business dedicated to wealth, with responsibility for all client servicing, investment management and financial planning and support delivery of our strategy to drive growth.

“As the wealth management landscape continues to change rapidly, our enhanced position as one of the UK’s leading wealth managers with a strong belief in a relationship-led service means we’re well placed to meet the increasing demand for wealth planning and financial advisory services from individuals, families, businesses and our intermediary channels across the country.

Stowell said: "Rathbones is a firm with an exceptional reputation, truly focused on clients, which is at an exciting point in its evolution with great opportunities ahead. I very much look forward to joining the leadership team to drive continued success for clients, colleagues and shareholders.”

Rupert Baron, current CEO of Rathbones Investment Management (RIM), who has been with the firm since 2000, retires at the end of May after a career of more than 40 years in the industry.

Paul Stockton, Group CEO said: "We would like to thank Rupert for his hard work, dedication and very significant contribution to the firm over the past 25 years and wish him every future success."