Rathbones Asset Management Limited (RAM), has appointed Thomas Whitfield as the investment specialist for the Rathbone Multi-Asset Portfolio fund range, taking over from Craig Brown.

Brown recently assumed the new role of Head of Investment Solutions and Specialists at RAM, to whom Whitfield will now report.

At RAM, Whitfield will work with fund managers David Coombs and Will McIntosh-Whyte, with responsibility for shaping and delivering the investment messages for the multi-asset team. He will work closely with Rathbones’ distribution and marketing teams to oversee client communications across all multi-asset strategies.

He brings 13 years of financial services experience, having started his career at Brewin Dolphin in investment management, where he was part of a team managing discretionary portfolios for private clients and financial advisers. He then moved into asset management, focusing on managing professional and institutional client relationships across London and the southeast of England, firstly at Sanlam Asset Management before moving to boutique asset manager Amati Global Investors. In these roles he covered a wide variety of asset classes from global equities, fixed income, property, and commodities. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

Craig Brown said: "Communication has always been a priority for us. Keeping our clients up to date regularly helps to make sure surprises are kept to a minimum. We are thrilled to welcome someone of Thomas’ experience and knowledge to the team, who can work with all areas of our business and deliver consistent and high-quality communication to our clients. We believe that his time managing discretionary portfolios and then as a relationship manager covering a broad range of asset classes, gives him a detailed insight into the needs of investors."