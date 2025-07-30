Rathbones' new Asia ex-Japan and emerging market equity funds will launch by the end of this year, the firm announced in its interim results today (30 July).

The asset manager hired three fund managers in March to establish its Asia ex-Japan and global emerging markets capabilities, with Lisa Lim, Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira joining the London office.

Group chief executive Paul Stockton said: “Subject to regulatory approval, new strategies are expected to launch by the end of this year, complementing our existing range and positioning us for further international growth.”

In the six months to 30 June 2025 Rathbones’ net outflows reached £1bn, the results show, as the planned client and asset migration of Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) reached “peak impact” following the acquisition in 2023. The majority of outflows were in Q1 (£0.8bn).

Funds under management and advice totalled £109bn at the end of June, down marginally from the end of 2024 (£109.2bn).

Operating income for the first six months of the year stood at £449.1m, similar to the £447.4m reported in last year’s interim results.

Stockton said the firm is in a “position of financial strength” for the second half of the year and revealed plans to return surplus capital to shareholders through Rathbones’ first ever share buyback of up to £50m.

“The first half of 2025 marked a pivotal phase for Rathbones, as we successfully completed the planned client and asset migration of Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I)," he said.

“This milestone increased run-rate synergies to £47.2m as at 30 June 2025 and set the stage for the remaining synergies to be delivered in the second half of the year as we continue to realise further benefits of operating as a single, larger business.

"These results mark a turning point since the combination and enable the business to shift its focus from migration to the future opportunity ahead.”

Stockton, who is set to retire at the end of September, added: “As I prepare to hand over to a new leadership team, the business is well placed to drive organic growth and deliver long-term value following the combination with IW&I."