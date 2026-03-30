Rathbones AM launches global emerging markets fund

Rathbones Asset Management has added a global emerging markets strategy to its Luxembourg SICAV.
The Rathbone SICAV Global Emerging Markets Equity is an actively managed strategy that aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in between 80 and 120 high-quality emerging market companies, with sustainability incorporated into the process.
Co-managers of the fund – Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira – who have worked together for nearly 30 years, will use a disciplined, repeatable investment process combining bottom-up stock selection with top-down screening, incorporating a range of factors including currency, sovereign credit ratings and governance.
Tom Carroll, CEO, Rathbones Asset Management, said: “The launch of this new fund represents an important step in our growth strategy for Rathbones Asset Management.
“Investors are increasingly seeking active, specialist exposure to high-growth regions and we believe Tim and Joaquim’s expertise will resonate with clients.”
Love added: “Emerging markets are increasingly home to world-class companies and resilient economies, yet they remain under-owned.
“Our process combines disciplined quantitative models with qualitative judgement, seeking to identify the best opportunities while avoiding the governance and balance sheet pitfalls that too often derail EM investing.”
Sign up to our Newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence
Latest Stories
Sign up to our newsletter
Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights and market intelligence.