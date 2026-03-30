Rathbones AM launches global emerging markets fund

Rathbones Asset Management has added a global emerging markets strategy to its Luxembourg SICAV.

The Rathbone SICAV Global Emerging Markets Equity is an actively managed strategy that aims to deliver long-term capital growth by investing in between 80 and 120 high-quality emerging market companies, with sustainability incorporated into the process.

Co-managers of the fund – Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira – who have worked together for nearly 30 years, will use a disciplined, repeatable investment process combining bottom-up stock selection with top-down screening, incorporating a range of factors including currency, sovereign credit ratings and governance.

Tom Carroll, CEO, Rathbones Asset Management, said: “The launch of this new fund represents an important step in our growth strategy for Rathbones Asset Management.

“Investors are increasingly seeking active, specialist exposure to high-growth regions and we believe Tim and Joaquim’s expertise will resonate with clients.”

Love added: “Emerging markets are increasingly home to world-class companies and resilient economies, yet they remain under-owned.

“Our process combines disciplined quantitative models with qualitative judgement, seeking to identify the best opportunities while avoiding the governance and balance sheet pitfalls that too often derail EM investing.”