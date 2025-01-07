Rathbones Asset Management (RAM) has appointed Kim Nelson as business development director to lead asset management distribution in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Nelson (pictured) will be based locally in Glasgow to engage, support and build relationships with wealth managers, financial advisers and intermediary clients across the regions.

She joins from Schroders, where she was head of the Client Group for Scotland and Northern Ireland. In this role, she led all contact with intermediary clients in those regions. Prior to this she spent almost five years with Tilney, previously Deutsche Bank, as relationship manager and business development manager.

James Crossley, head of asset management distribution at RAM, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Kim to the team. She brings enormous experience and technical knowledge to the role and has a strong track record of building and maintaining relationships with intermediaries in an important region for RAM.”