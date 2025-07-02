Global investment firm Fairlight Capital Partners has appointed Matt Nagele as UK CEO.

Founded in 2018, Fairlight Capital Partners seeds, backs and builds specialist investment managers. It is launching into the UK through a strategic partnership with global macro firm Bowmoor Capital and will seek to develop additional select partnerships over time.

Nagele brings more than 30 years of experience in the asset management industry. He spent a decade as head of global distribution at Old Mutual Asset Managers, and he has also held senior roles at firms including Castle Trust Capital plc, Janus Capital, and MacKay Shields.

He will assume responsibility for driving growth among professional investors and wealth managers in the UK, where Fairlight Capital Partners believes there is significant appetite for unconstrained investment strategies run by experienced portfolio managers with strong track records.

Bowmoor

Bowmoor Capital’s flagship investment strategy, Global Alpha, a long/short, systematic, quantitative strategy developed by CIO Gareth Abbot, recently passed $100m in assets under management, a key landmark for the fund as it looks to continue to grow.

“Fairlight Capital Partners is a highly entrepreneurial business [and] through its first strategic partnership with Bowmoor, it has shown its commitment to backing and seeding talented fund managers with proven track records of outperformance," Nagele said. "We believe Global Alpha will appeal to a broad range of investors seeking alternative sources of returns, and I am incredibly excited to lead Fairlight Capital Partners in the UK.”

Charles Bamford, co-founder of Fairlight Capital Partners, said: “As a firm we are committed to identifying exceptional portfolio managers and giving them the support and freedom to concentrate on delivering consistent above-market returns for clients.

“In Matt, we have found the right person to spearhead our efforts in the UK. Proven track records are critically important to us, and Matt has shown over the course of his career that he has the ability and drive to deliver results across a range of channels and markets.

“With Matt at the helm and an exciting partnership already in place, we believe we can offer a compelling proposition to UK investors at a time when they are seeking diversifying exposures and high risk-adjusted returns.”