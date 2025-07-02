Capital Group has opened a Paris office as the investment management firm builds out its presence in France.

The group has opened multiple offices across Europe over the past decade to support the growth of local businesses and cater to client demand, with operations in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan and Zurich.

Capital Group’s first Luxembourg-domiciled fund for European investors was launched nearly 60 years ago while today 36 Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS funds are available to investors across Europe.

Guy Henriques, president, Europe and Asia client group at Capital Group, said: “As a privately owned global asset manager, we continue to invest in expanding our investment services, enhancing distribution support, and deepening our physical presence to better serve our clients.”

He continued: “With our business growing in France, establishing a presence in Paris will bring us even closer to clients on the ground and strengthen our ability to support them directly and meaningfully. This expansion underscores our broader commitment to supporting growth across Europe and helping more investors to achieve their long-term financial goals.”

Berenger de la Blache, managing director, Financial Intermediaries France, added: “France is home to many global financial institutions and is notable for its distinctive distribution landscape. For several years, we have partnered with financial intermediaries and institutions to provide our investment strategies to investors in the French market.

“As a strategically important market for many of our clients, we believe now is the time to establish a Paris office to deepen partnerships with clients in France.”