Quilter registered its best-ever core net flows of £9.1bn in 2025, up 75% on 2024 when flows reached £5.2bn.

Inflows for 2025 represented 8% of opening AuMA, compared to 5% in 2024, and were supported by record quarterly core net inflows of £2.4bn in Q4.

The fourth quarter flows increased 21% on the same period the previous year and represented 7% of opening AuMA on an annualised basis.

Total AuMA sat at £141.2bn as at 31 December 2025, an increase of 5% from 30 September 2025 and up 18% from £119.4bn at the end of 2024.

Assets on the UK platform surpassed £100bn, reaching £104.6bn at the end of December, up from £85.4bn the previous year.

Quilter CEO Steven Levin said: “Our core business delivered record full year net inflows of £9.1bn in 2025 with quarterly inflows consistently above £2bn. This reflects the strength of our platform where assets finished the year at £105bn, making us the first discrete UK advised platform to surpass £100bn of assets under administration.

“With our platform flows achieving 10% of opening AuMA in the final quarter, we are distinctly positioned as both the largest and fastest-growing mainstream UK advised platform.”

While high net worth segment saw net outflows of £17m in Q4 driven by client concerns over the UK Budget, flows turned positive again in December.

“Client portfolio repositioning ahead of the November UK Budget led to temporary higher outflows in October and November,” Levin said.

“Following the UK Budget, outflows returned to lower levels and the business achieved positive net inflows in December. For 2025 overall, the High Net Worth segment delivered net inflows of £686 million, representing 2% of opening assets.