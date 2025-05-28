Quilter Cheviot has announced that its International Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) is now available for financial advisers to use on the Novia Global platform.

This builds on the announcement earlier in 2025 that the IMPS had been relaunched via the Morningstar Wealth Platform. That announcement noted Quilter Cheviot's Building Blocks approach; launched in 2021, that approach constitutes internally managed funds across equity, fixed income and alternatives asset classes, with an eye to creating optimal investment exposures for each MPS strategy available in sterling or dollars.

These funds are now available within Quilter Cheviot’s International MPS, with exposure achieved through a range of feeder funds on the Novia Global platform.The firm says that the structure facilitates access to the Building Block 'master funds' used for Quilter Cheviot's UK MPS, but widens access to international financial advisers and their clients.

The funds provide MPS clients access to the firm’s best investment ideas across the direct equity, bond and whole-of-market fund universes. Externally managed funds continue to play a role in the MPS construction, ensuring clients receive an active and diversified offering.

Quilter Cheviot does not charge a fund management fee for the running of the Building Block funds. It says this ensures clients benefit from maximum cost reductions while avoiding conflicts of interest. The IMPS management fee was recently reduced from 0.30% to 0.25% via an advised platform.

Simon Doherty, Head of Managed Portfolio Services at Quilter Cheviot, said: "We are delighted to partner with Novia Global and widen the options financial advisers and international clients have for investing in our MPS. Novia Global has the footprint that matches that of our International MPS. We are looking forward to promoting the benefits of our unique Building Block approach to a wider audience and increasing the presence of our service across international markets."

Linda Johnstone, Head of Investment Proposition at Novia Global stated: "This partnership marks a significant step forward in providing our clients with enhanced access to expertly curated investment solutions. By leveraging Novia’s innovative platform, we are confident that more investors will benefit from the diverse and sophisticated portfolio options Quilter Cheviot has built a reputation for."