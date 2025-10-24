Quilter Cheviot International has appointed Maria Gardner as investment director in its Jersey office to enhance its offering to higher net worth clients across the UK, Europe and internationally.

Gardner joins the international arm of wealth manager Quilter Cheviot from HSBC where she was head of family office.

In her new role Gardner will work alongside a team of ten investment managers and three financial planners in the Jersey office, and will be responsible for delivering bespoke investment solutions to a range of international private client, trustee and company structures.

Tim Childe, CEO of Quilter Cheviot International, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maria to our team as we continue to expand our services and strengthen our reputation as a leading global wealth management company.

“Quilter Cheviot is committed to attracting top talent, and Maria's arrival is a testament to our growth and the vibrant financial ecosystem in Jersey."

Gardner added: “I am incredibly excited to join Quilter Cheviot and contribute to its continued success.

“Having known the team in my previous roles, I long admired the company's dedication to innovation and client service. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here to achieve new milestones.”