Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE) has appointed Gabriel Ramsey as head of distribution for Ireland.

Ramsey (pictured) joins QCE from Treasury Products & Investments (TPI), a firm he founded and led. Before establishing TPI in 2021, he served as the head of financial products and distribution at Investec.

QCE said the new hire will help it to continue to evolve its integrated investment management and financial planning offering for clients in Ireland, and throughout Europe, as well as reinforcing the support that it provides to the external intermediary community.

QCE expects to continue expanding its team in Ireland to support its growth ambitions.

Andrew Fahy, chief executive of Quilter Cheviot Europe said: “I am delighted to welcome Gabriel to Quilter Cheviot Europe. He has over 20 years’ experience in building and leading business development teams. Gabriel is a leader in strategic growth initiatives, overseeing the distribution of investment solutions across multiple channels, including the intermediary, and private client segments.

"He will strengthen relationships across key channels, and drive distribution growth for our investment solutions. Gabriel’s experience in business development and client engagement will be instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering exceptional service to our valued clients and partners.”

Ramsey added: "I am thrilled to lead Quilter Cheviot Europe's distribution strategy. I look forward to contributing to the firm's exciting growth plans and supporting its continued success."