Quilter Cheviot Europe Limited (QCE), the Irish subsidiary of wealth manager Quilter Cheviot, has acquired Dublin-based investment advisory firm, GillenMarkets.

GillenMarkets was founded fifteen years ago by Rory Gillen and currently advises over €0.6bn of assets for c.500 families. As part of the acquisition, the firm’s founder, five investment advisers and their support team will join QCE’s Dublin-based team.

This new acquisition will help expand QCE’s presence in Ireland and continue to evolve its integrated investment management and financial planning offering for clients in Ireland and throughout Europe. QCE has grown its business very significantly since 2022.

Andrew Fahy, Chief Executive of Quilter Cheviot Europe: “GillenMarkets is a business that we have known and admired for many years and represents a fantastic fit for QCE. We are very excited to welcome Rory Gillen and all our new colleagues and clients to our thriving business. GillenMarkets has seen tremendous growth over the last number of years and we are really looking forward to working to support our new clients and their families. The transaction is really positive news for all concerned.

“This acquisition will really help to build on QCE’s scale and reach in the Irish market. Our ambition is to be the wealth manager of choice in Ireland and this is another milestone on that journey.”

Rory Gillen, Founder of GillenMarkets: “Quilter Cheviot has an excellent reputation in the market and due to our similar investment and client-focused philosophies, becoming part of a larger business with such investment resources, heritage and prestige feels like a great opportunity for both our clients and colleagues.

“Having built our business up over the last fifteen years, we look forward to this next chapter as part of Quilter Cheviot, which is itself at an exciting juncture in its growth plans.”