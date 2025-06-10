Quilter plc has announced that Andrew McGlone will step down from his role as Chief Executive of Quilter Cheviot and will be replaced by John Goddard by September 2025.

Goddard (pictured right) joins as Chief Executive on the basis of experience with strategic growth initiatives across multiple businesses and jurisdictions. He spent 29 years at HSBC, holding several leadership roles and overseeing developments within the group.

McGlone, who spent more than three decades with Quilter, will work with Goddard to manage a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Andrew McGlone said: "Quilter Cheviot has been an integral part of my life for the past 31 years and I feel extremely privileged to have led the business for the past seven of those. Having positioned Quilter Cheviot as a leading integrated wealth management firm within the High-Net-Worth market, now is an appropriate moment to hand over to my successor to drive the next stage of our growth agenda."

Steven Levin, Quilter CEO, said: "I would like to thank Andrew for his significant contribution to Quilter over his long and successful career with Quilter Cheviot. Under Andrew’s leadership QC has evolved over recent years, adapting to changes in the DFM sector and the business is now in a good position to build on these foundations and deliver further growth in the years ahead."