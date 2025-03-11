The Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) has issued a warning to investors and the public about a fraudulent website operating under the domain “https://snbinvests.com”.

In a statement today (11 March) the regulator said the website falsely represents itself as the official website of SnB Investments LLC(IC), a legitimate licensed firm in the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), and falsely advertises financial services such as corporate finance, asset finance, project finance, personal finance, home finance and car finance.

Despite claims on this fraudulent website that it is a Qatari company, the website has no connection to SnB Investments LLC(IC), the QFC or Qatar.

The QFCRA further said it advises the public to disregard this website, avoid clicking on any links, and refrain from providing any personal information.

SnB Investments LLC(IC) has no association with this website and does not provide financial services to the public. SnB Investments LLC(IC) is licensed by the QFC Authority as an Investment Club.

The QFCRA strongly cautions against interacting with the representatives listed on “https://snbinvests.com” for financial services or with anyone claiming to offer financial services on behalf of SnB Investments LLC(IC).

Farah Abdulrahman Al Muftah, managing director, policy, legal and enforcement, QFCRA said: “The QFCRA is dedicated to protecting consumers and actively combats fraudulent entities targeting investors and the public. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and always verify the identity of financial services firms and their representatives before engaging with them.”