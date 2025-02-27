Premier Miton today (27 February) launched its new visual identity as part of a broader group-wide rebrand.

"This transformation reflects the firm’s commitment to innovation and evolution while maintaining the same investment philosophy, values, and commitment to active management and client service that have underscored its success", the statement said.

Premier Miton Investors is a UK-based investment firm with a heritage dating back to the 1980s. In 2019, Premier Miton was formed following the merger of Premier Asset Management Group plc and Miton Group plc.

The combined group offers a range of actively managed funds with specialisms across equities, fixed income, absolute return / long-short strategies, multi-asset strategies as well as a manged portfolio service, and a range of offshore Irish-domiciled funds.

Following research with clients, the group has embarked on a bold rebrand and relaunch of its visual identity designed to showcase Premier Miton’s core strengths and differentiators.

Jonathan Willcocks (pictured), global head of distribution at Premier Miton Investors, commented: “We know from our discussions with clients that Premier Miton is well-liked and well-regarded by those who know the business well but in an increasingly competitive market, with increased flows to passive funds, it is time to shine a light on what we do as active asset managers here at Premier Miton.

"Our new visual identity is a reflection of both our unique culture and continued focus on delivering exceptional investment solutions by allowing our fund managers to express their original thinking, by being different from the index, and to showcase those benefits to investors.

"We hope this will resonate with existing clients while clearly conveying our mission and values to new ones."

Mike O’Shea, chief executive officer at Premier Miton Investors, said: “As a business, we are founded on original thinking. This has always attracted a certain kind of person – passionate individualists. We give our fund managers a blank sheet of paper to work from, a canvas from which to shape their ideas and to use their talents and expertise to create portfolios

that can generate great outcomes for our clients.

"This is often the attraction for fund managers to join the Premier Miton team – the freedom to deploy their ideas and focus purely on managing client money.

“We have always been passionate about delivering good investment outcomes through genuinely active management and our view is that this approach has never been more important. Our ethos of original thinking means we can offer clients something truly different from the rest, that sets us apart from our peers.”