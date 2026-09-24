The shortlist and finalists for the 27th Annual II Awards 2026 have been revealed with the readers' vote element now open for seven days.

With the shortlist decided the judges will soon begin to deliberate and decide the winners and highly commended in each category. And for the last six years of these awards (now in their 27th year) we have added a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.

The readers' vote categories and the voting are open between Thursday September 24, 2026 and Thursday October 1, 2026 (click on the links below to vote).

Shortlist and finalists for the 27th Annual II Awards 2026

In this segment of the awards please click on the links to vote for your winners.

Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL

Click here to vote on this award

Claire Irvine - Nexus Global/Blacktower FM

Tom Streader - Hoxton Wealth

Helen Thomas - Melbourne Capital Group

Alan Kinsey - Melbourne Capital Group

Best Emerging Talent (Industry)

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Jayamalar Mogan - Investors Trust

Gareth MacGuire - Hansard

Lorenzo La Posta - Momentum

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard

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AAF Financial

AES International

Aiva

Ally Wealth Management

Carrick Wealth

Hoxton Wealth

Opes Fidelio

Neba Private Clients

Niveton International

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Team

Titan Wealth

Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry

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RL360

Hansard

Investors Trust

LGT Wealth Management

Marlborough

Melbourne Capital Group

Novia Global

Qualitas Funds

Team

Titan Wealth

Unsung Hero Award

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Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM

Charmaine Lotz - Hoxton Wealth

Christopher Holman - Melbourne Capital Group

Myrtel De Jesus Verano - Investors Trust

Personality of the Year (Advisers)

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Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth

Sam Instone - AES International

John Westwood – Blacktower FM

Gavin Pluck - Blacktower FM

Mark Clubb - Team

Personality of the Year (Industry)

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Stephen Andrews - Novia Global

Phil Story - Hansard

Ashok Sardana - Continental Group

Danny Knight - Marlborough

Gustavo Otero - Investors Trust

Company of the Year (Advisers) including regional winners

Click here to vote on this award

AES International

Blacktower FM

Opes Fidelio

Tallrock Capital

Hoxton Wealth

Niveton International

Melbourne Capital Group

Skybound Wealth Management

Titan Wealth

Company of the Year (Industry)

Click here to vote on this award

Canada Life

Hansard

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)

Investors Trust

Marlborough

Utmost Group

Novia Global

The remaining awards below will be dediced by the official II Awards judging panel.

Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man

AES International

Zurich Workplace Solutions

JTC Group

Best Fintech Innovation

Hoxton Wealth

AG2R LA MONDIALE

DOST Digital Innovations Center

Zurich Workplace Solutions

Proactive Service Mechanism

Skybound Wealth Management

Tiller Fintech Innovation

Best International Discretionary Fund Manager

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbone Investment Management

Best International Financial Centre

Guernsey

DIFC

Isle of Man

Jersey

Best International Fund Group

Canaccord Wealth

Momentum Global Investment Management

Marlborough Group

Alquity Group

Best International Pension Product

IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP

Novia Global

Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan

JTC Group

iPensions Group

Best International Platform

Ardan International

Morningstar Wealth

Capital International Group

Novia Global

Best International Portfolio Bond

Utmost

Transact

Standard Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Canada Life

Best IPMI Provider

Vumi

April International

BUPA

Best International Life Protection Plan

Friends Provident International Limited

Zurich Middle East

Best International Pension Provider

Novia Global

iPensions Group

Zurich

IFGL Pensions

JTC Group

Boal & Co

Best International Savings Plan

Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International

JTC Streamliner - JTC

Regular Savings Plan – RL360

S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust

Ascend - Hansard

Best International Trust Product

IFGL Global Trusts

Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International

Best International Life Group (Non-UK)

IFGL

Utmost Group

Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited

Zurich Middle East

Best International Life Group (UK)

Canada Life International

Utmost Group

Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award

AG2R LA MONDIALE

LGT Wealth Management

International Campaign of the Year

Hoxton Wealth

Hansard

Marlborough

Novia Global

International DFM Fund/Product of the Year

LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service

Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range

Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund

Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning

Canada Life

IFGL Global Trusts

Melbourne Capital Group

Standard Life

Utmost Group

Excellence in Sustainability

Alquity Investment Management

AG2R LA MONDIALE

JTC Group

LGT Wealth Management

Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man

Hansard

Hoxton Wealth

Investors Trust

Jacobi

Skybound Wealth Management

*Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man will feature winners for both Industry and Advisers categories

Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost

AAF Financial

AES International

Aiva

Blacktower FM

Carrick Wealth

Hoxton Wealth

Neba Private Clients

Opes Fidelio

Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management

Skybound Wealth Management

TallRock Capital Pte Ltd

Team

Titan Wealth

** Shortlists/Finalists for the following awards to be revealed at the awards ceremony:

Excellence in Private Banking

European Fund Selector of the Year

The II Special Award for Outstanding Achievement

NEW: Technical Specialist of the Year

The results of 27th Annual II Awards 2026 will be premiered on the II and IA home pages at 4pm on Wednesday October 7, 2025.

The II Awards is strictly copyrighted 2026.