People Moves: Ogier Global, Invesco, Carne Group, HSBC Private Bank

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Ogier Global

Ogier Global has appointed Tom Murray as director in its Jersey-based private wealth services team.

Murray has more than 13 years of experience in offshore private client services including advising high and ultra-high net worth families on the governance, administration and oversight of complex trust and corporate structures.

In his new role, Murray will support the continued growth of Ogier Global's private wealth offering, working closely with clients, intermediaries and colleagues across the firm's international network.

Ogier Global CEO Jamie Bore said: “Tom's technical expertise, commercial mindset and strong client focus make him an excellent addition to our private wealth services team.

“His experience advising sophisticated private wealth structures and developing trusted client relationships will be invaluable as we continue to grow our offering.”

Invesco

Invesco’s Ian Hargreaves, co-head of Asia and emerging market equities, is retiring from the firm after 32 years.

Hargreaves will remain with Invesco until 31 March 2027, continuing as co-manager on the Invesco Asia Dragon trust alongside lead co-manager Fiona Yang and Mark Ye but manager changes will take place across several funds from 1 January 2027.

Charles Bond will also join William Lam as co-Head of the team from 1 January 2027.

Hargreaves said: “After 32 years with Invesco, I feel that now is the right time for me to retire. It has been a privilege to work alongside such talented colleagues and to contribute to the growth of this business over the years.

“I am most proud of the exceptional team we have built together and the enduring relationships we have developed with our clients. I leave with absolute confidence in the strength and depth of talent within the Asia and EM team, and in their commitment to delivering for clients for many years to come.”

Sergey Davalchenko, CIO gloal and international equities at Invesco, added: "Ian is a highly respected investment leader whose expertise, insight, and disciplined approach have delivered significant value for our clients and our business.

“His commitment to developing talent and fostering a strong investment culture leaves the team exceptionally well positioned for the future. I’d like to thank Ian for his dedication and many contributions over his 32 years at Invesco and wish him the enjoyment he deserves in his retirement.”

Carne Group

Carne Group has appointed Keshava Shastry as chief capital markets and distribution officer.

Shastry will also join Carne Group’s executive committee to support the firm’s long-term growth strategy, which is focused on helping clients bring investment solutions to market faster and access new opportunities.

In his new role, Shastry will work across Carne to strengthen the group’s capabilities across capital markets, including ETFs, private markets, product structuring and distribution, while helping position the firm for broader investment market opportunities and the evolution of digital and tokenised financial infrastructure.

Shastry joins from First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), where he was senior managing director and global head of sales. Prior to that he was head of capital markets at Credit Suisse, and ran the iShares markets team at BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors.

He said: “Carne already has a distinctive foundation of independence, regulatory credibility, trusted client relationships and an embedded position across the fund lifecycle.

I’m excited to work with colleagues across the firm, and our industry partners, to build on those strengths – bringing deeper market and practitioner insight to help clients make better decisions, access new opportunities, and launch products with greater speed and confidence, and grow.”

John Parkhouse, President of Carne Group, said: “Keshava is a highly execution-focused individual, with a rare combination of experience, that will help us bring market insight and execution closer together, so we can identify issues earlier, reduce friction and help clients bring the right solutions to market faster and more effectively.”

HSBC Private Bank

HSBC Private Bank has made two senior hires to enhance the way it serves the growing number of ultra-high net worth (UHNW) and family office clients.

Hannes Hofmann has joined as global head of family offices, a newly created role, in London and will partner with HSBC’s corporate and institutional banking teams to deliver the full capabilities of HSBC to family office clients.

He was most recently global head of family office group at Citi Private Bank.

Cayman Wills will join HSBC Private Bank as head of US private bank in New York on 22 September to help the business become the leading international wealth manager for HNW and UHNW clients in key markets and corridors.

Willis joins from Citi Private Bank, where she was head of the Northeast region.

Both Hannes and Cayman will report to Ida Liu, CEO of HSBC Private Bank. Cayman will also have an entity reporting line to Racquel Oden, head of international wealth and premier banking and private banking in the US.

Liu said: “These appointments will strengthen how we support and expand our relationships with some of the world's wealthiest families, as we better serve the growing number of family office and ultra-high net worth clients across our key markets.”