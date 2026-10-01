We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Investors Trust

Investors Trust has appointed Hugh McGrenra as senior business development manager as it continues to build out its regional capabilities.

Based in Dubai, McGrenra will support the company’s growth across EMEA.

McGrenra was previously business development manager at ARIA Capital Management and has more than three decades of international wealth management and distribution experience.

Stuart Cameron, head of distribution, EMEA, said: “Hugh has built strong industry relationships over many years and knows the adviser and intermediary market extremely well.

“He understands what it takes to build sustainable business, and his market knowledge and positive approach will be a tremendous addition to the ITA team as we continue to strengthen our relationships and develop our presence.”

McGrenra added: “I am delighted to be joining Investors Trust in Dubai. I look forward to working with Stuart and the team and helping to support and promote the business. I’m also excited to re-engage with old friends and acquaintances in the IFA market, as well as meeting new advisers and existing supporters of Investors Trust.”

CIFC Asset Management

CIFC Asset Management has hired Nick White as managing director, European marketing and investor relations to support the European business that has operated from London since 2018.

White will focus on expanding CIFC’s engagement with investors across Europe, strengthening relationships across institutional and wealth channels and supporting the firm’s broader marketing and investor relations activity across the region.

White founded specialist asset management distribution and advisory business Seafield Capital Partners and was previously head of UK and European distribution at Nedgroup Investments. He also held roles at Carmignac, Martin Currie Investment Management and Invesco.

Steve Vaccaro, CIFC’s CEO and CIO, said: “Nick brings extensive experience across European asset management, investor relationships and business development. His appointment reflects both the opportunity we see in Europe and our commitment to investing behind that growth.”

White added: “What makes the opportunity particularly compelling is the strength of the platform already in place. CIFC has significant depth across specialist credit markets, and we believe considerably more of it can be made relevant to investors across Europe.

“Alongside continuing to support our existing strategies, we will be focused on listening closely to clients, strengthening long-term relationships and identifying where CIFC’s capabilities across structured credit, corporate credit and private credit can address evolving portfolio needs.”

Edmond de Rothschild

Edmond de Rothschild has named Alice de La Rochefoucauld as group head of philanthropy and engagement.

La Rochefoucauld is responsible for developing and leading the philanthropy and engagement offering for private banking clients. She is based in Geneva and reports to Yvan Vaillant, head of group wealth planning.

La Rochefoucauld joined Edmond de Rothschild in 2022 and has helped develop the group’s philanthropic offering, particularly its international expansion across Switzerland, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Vaillant said: “Alice’s appointment reflects our ambition to strengthen the impact and coherence of our initiatives across the Group. Her experience in and vision of philanthropic support will be a key asset in advancing this ambition. Her mission will be to continue expanding our philanthropic offering while fostering the sharing of best practices and synergies with Wealth Planning.”

FCA

The FCA has made three new appointments to its board, effective today (1 October).

Lea Paterson and Matthew Tobin have been appointed by the Treasury as non-executive directors, while deputy chief executive Sarah Pritchard has joined the board as an executive member.

Paterson is currently chair of the Senior Salaries Review Body, a Civil Service Commissioner and a board member of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) while Tobin is a senior financing lawyer and former partner at Slaughter and May, with more than 20 years’ experience advising HM Government, regulators and major financial institutions.

FCA deputy chief executive Sarah Pritchard has held several senior leadership roles at the FCA.

Ashley Alder, chair of the FCA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lea and Matthew to the FCA board. Their experience and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to deliver our strategy for consumers, markets and the wider economy.

“I am also delighted that Sarah Pritchard has joined the board. Sarah has made a significant contribution to the FCA’s leadership, and her deep understanding of our work will be a great asset as we continue to support growth and innovation while protecting consumers and market integrity.”