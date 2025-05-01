People Moves: First Sentier Investors, Eurizon, T. Rowe Price, Ostrum AM

First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors has appointed Jamie Downing as the new head of distribution in EMEA, as the business continues to strengthen its global distribution team.

In his new role, Downing will oversee both wholesale and institutional distribution in the EMEA region, complementing the existing team, with a specific focus on the UK, Nordics and Middle East markets. He will also be responsible for collaborating with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, First Sentier Investors’ owner, to explore and deliver new investment opportunities for clients in the region.

Downing will be based in London and brings a wealth of experience in the global asset management industry, with deep expertise in business development, client service and sustainable finance. He joins First Sentier Investors from bfinance, where he was the Global Head of Client Consulting. Prior to this, Downing spent 11 years at American Century Investments, most recently as Global Head of Institutional Distribution, following a role as Director of Wealth Management and Consultants at Russell Investments.

The appointment follows senior promotions announced last year to strengthen the business’ global sales teams. This includes the promotion of Lauren Prendiville to the role of Global Head of Distribution and Marketing, following the promotion of Harry Moore to Chief Commercial Officer. Downing will report directly to Prendiville.

Lauren Prendiville, global head of distribution and marketing, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Jamie to the team. His experience and specialism make him the perfect fit for the next phase of our growth in the region, as we look to deepen relationships with our existing clients and build our footprint in key markets.

“With a truly client-centric outlook, deep investment experience and market knowledge, Jamie will complement the existing approach, capability and expertise within the business.”

Eurizon

Eurizon has appointed Alain Barthel as its new head of sales Switzerland. Based in Zürich, he took up the role on 1 April.

Barthel has over 25 years of experience in sales and business development in the asset management and financial industry. He was previously senior consultant for Anglo-Swiss Advisors, and head of continental europe at Brandywine Global Investment Management (Franklin Templeton Group).

He has also worked for some of the world's prime asset managers, including UBS AM, Goldman Sachs AM and Morgan Stanley IM, where he held senior sales positions, covering a wide spectrum of client segments. Alain holds a Master of Business Administration with honours from the University of Paris XII.

Gabriele Miodini, head of international business development at Eurizon Capital SGR. “His in-depth market knowledge, strategic thinking, and partnership approach with clients will play a key role in further strengthening our local presence. We look forward to supporting closely our clients in Switzerland to answer their investment needs”

The Italian asset manager has offices in continental Europe, including Switzerland, Germany, Spain and France, as well as subsidiaries in Luxembourg, the UK, Eastern Europe and Asia.

T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price, the US$1.57trn global asset manager, has appointed Ryan Cosson as a relationship manager within its UK intermediary business.

Cosson, who rejoined the firm last month, reports to Marcus Gibbon and will focus on supporting intermediary accounts in London. He will also be responsible for nurturing prospective relationships while continuing to serve existing clients.

Marcus Gibbon, head of discretionary sales, UK and Ireland at T. Rowe Price said: ‘Ryan’s return to the business comes at an important time as we enhance the structure of our intermediary team. His strong client-centric skills and experience in the market make him a valuable addition as we broaden our reach and deepen engagement with key accounts’.

Cosson previously worked at Polar Capital moving from T. Rowe Price. He will take on several client relationships, as the business enhances its client partnerships across EMEA.

Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management (Ostrum AM), an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, has named three new appointments.

Xavier-André Audoli has been appointed CIO for Insurance & Institutional asset management, following Gaëlle Malléjac’s appointment as Ostrum AM’s Global CIO in October 2024.

He joined Natixis AM (formerly Ostrum AM) in 2007 as head of quantitative engineering for fixed income.

He later took on the responsibility of developing the company's smart beta bond strategies and has led the Multi-Asset Insurance & Institutional Management team since 2019. In his new role, he will continue to guide this team. His recognized expertise in insurance management, along with his in-depth understanding of the specific challenges associated with various asset classes, position Xavier-André as a pivotal contributor to Ostrum AM’s growth.

He holds an engineering degree from the École Supérieure d’Optique and is a graduate of ESSEC business school. He officially took on his new role in January 2025 and reports to Gaëlle Malléjac.

Iain Bremner has been appointed director of investment solutions, a newly established team focused on designing, coordinating, and promoting tailored solutions for institutional clients.

With over 30 years of experience in institutional management, Iain brings a wealth of expertise to this role. He began his career as a market operator at CEPME (Bpifrance) and specialized in bond and credit management at Sogeposte and AGF AM. In 2002, he returned to Sogeposte as director of rate and credit management, where he played a key role in developing the institutional asset management business starting in 2008.

He later led Rate & Credit Asset Management and Research at La Banque Postale AM, notably contributing to the firm’s 100% SRI transformation and the implementation of MiFID II regulations. Since 2020, he had served as COO of Ostrum AM’s asset management activities. His extensive knowledge of asset management and deep understanding of institutional client needs are invaluable for advancing Ostrum AM's Investment Solutions.

Bremner holds an engineering degree from ESTP and is a graduate of ESSEC business school. He officially took on his new role in January 2025 and reports to Gaëlle Malléjac.

Stéphanie Noël has been promoted to head of the Systematic Asset Management Team within the Quantitative Investments and Research division.

After starting her career at Axa IM, Stéphanie joined the Natixis group in 2004, first as a Middle Office team member for alternative asset management, and then, from 2006, as an assistant portfolio manager in the Event Driven alternative asset management team.

In 2012, she became a portfolio manager for "Structured and Index asset management" within the Systematic Structuring and Asset Management team. In 2018, Stéphanie joined Seeyond, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, as a portfolio manager in the Implementation department, before the firm’s integration into Ostrum AM in early 2023. With her solid background and deep expertise in systematic asset management processes, Stéphanie will lead a team focused on enhancing alpha generation across Ostrum AM’s various management strategies.

She holds a Master's degree in Asset Management from Paris Dauphine University. She took on her new role in April 2025 and reports to Emmanuel Bourdeix, CIO for Quantitative Investments and Research.

Gaëlle Malléjac, Global CIO, said: "These appointments reflect our dedication to strengthening our expertise to drive the performance of our investment strategies. Xavier-André, Iain, and Stéphanie each bring valuable experience and insights that will enhance Ostrum Asset Management's standing among the leading players in the market. Together, we remain committed to innovation and to providing investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our institutional clients."