PATRIZIA has expanded its global presence by opening its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi after receiving Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This is a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy.

The new office is PATRIZIA’s 26th global location and the regional headquarter, as part of its growing relationship with Middle Eastern investors, including sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors, and private wealth clients.

Living sector expertise and sustainable investment solutions are central to PATRIZIA’s Middle Eastern strategy, it said in a statement today (17 February).

The permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FRSA) of ADGM is to arrange and advise on investments. .

JC Klein, PATRIZIA’s head of global client solutions MENA & ANZ, has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead the regional office, ensuring proximity to investors and fostering partnerships aligned with the region’s investment priorities.

JC Klein (pictured, copyright of PATRIZIA) said: “Establishing a presence in the Middle East allows us to deepen relationships and deliver tailored investment strategies that fully align with the priorities of our local clients.

"This move also underscores PATRIZIA’s and my personal commitment to knowledge exchange, delivering successful investments, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading, global financial hub. By combining local proximity with global expertise, we aim to create value for our investment partners and support the impressive economic growth of the region.”

The new office will further strengthen PATRIZIA’s ability to successfully complete global equity and debt investments, leveraging established GCC investors as key partners in supporting its global investment strategies.

Asoka Wöhrmann, CEO of PATRIZIA, added: “Obtaining the Financial Services Permission in Abu Dhabi enables us to serve our investment partners in the Gulf region more effectively, providing bespoke solutions that address their priorities while leveraging our expertise in sustainable real estate and transformational infrastructure investments.

"The establishment of our Abu Dhabi office is a vital part of our global strategy to expand our footprint in high-growth regions, deepen our international partnerships and build a diversified and sustainable investment portfolio that meets the evolving needs of our clients, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s continued rise as a leading financial hub.”

PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 41 years. PATRIZIA manages approx. €+55bn in assets and employs around 900 professionals at 26 locations worldwide.

