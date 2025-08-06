Partner Content: Private Wealth Management Summit 2025 - Redefining Strategies for the Future of Wealth Management

Dallas, TX, USA – September 8-10, 2025 – The Private Wealth Management Summit 2025, hosted by marcus evans, will take place at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas.

This exclusive, invitation-only event will bring together North America’s leading private wealth management investors, innovative fund managers, and consultants for a dynamic program designed to address the latest challenges and opportunities in wealth management.

The summit will feature visionary keynote presentations, real-life case studies, and interactive forums led by some of the most respected voices in the industry, including:

Richard Bowen , Citigroup Whistleblower, Ethical Leadership Speaker, and Author

, Citigroup Whistleblower, Ethical Leadership Speaker, and Author Brandy Wilson , Head of Family Services at Walton Enterprises

, Head of Family Services at Walton Enterprises Mark Thomas , Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Greycourt & Co

, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Greycourt & Co Heather Flanagan, Managing Director and Head of Family Office Services at Wealthspire Advisors

Key Topics for 2025:

Portfolio Resilience in a New Era : Adapting portfolios for real returns in a high-rate, high-risk environment

: Adapting portfolios for real returns in a high-rate, high-risk environment The Rise of Alternatives : Exploring the mainstreaming of alternative investments and their impact on portfolio diversification

: Exploring the mainstreaming of alternative investments and their impact on portfolio diversification Legacy, Taxes & the Next Generation : Aligning values, tax strategies, and succession planning for long-term prosperity

: Aligning values, tax strategies, and succession planning for long-term prosperity Geopolitics, Protectionism & Policy Shifts: Navigating global risks and policy changes with strategic foresight

The Private Wealth Management Summit is a unique platform for strategic connections, enabling family office investors to evaluate and partner with innovative service providers. With over 40 years of experience producing premium business events, marcus evans is dedicated to delivering actionable insights and fostering powerful alliances that drive success in the private wealth management sector.

Event Details:

Dates: September 8-10, 2025

September 8-10, 2025 Location: The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Dallas, TX, USA

For more information or to request an invitation, please visit https://bit.ly/466ulFF or contact [email protected].

Join us at the Private Wealth Management Summit 2025 to explore innovative strategies, connect with industry leaders, and shape the future of private wealth management.