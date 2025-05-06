12:00PM - 12.30PM

In this session we discuss the challenges facing the pensions and retirement industry, the wider impact of retirement planning in the UK and abroad following the change of government in the UK and how advisers and the industry in general can help clients navigate the choppy waters.

Featuring guest speakers including Rachel Meadows, MD IFGL Pensions , David White, MD and Owner QB Partners and James Floyd, MD Alltrust and Co-owner and Director The UAP Group. Chaired by G&M Media Director and Editor-in-Chief Mark Battersby