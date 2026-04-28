Lump sum pension withdrawals surge amid Budget speculation

Pension savers withdrew £3.9bn in lump sums from the defined contribution pensions in Q4 2024–Q3 2025, up by £868 million on the previous 12-month period, new figures show.
Lump sum withdrawals hit a peak of £1bn in both Q3 2024 and Q4 2024, around the Autumn Budget 2024. They then fell before re-peaking at £990 million in Q3 2025 ahead of the subsequent Autumn Budget 2025, according to analysis of ONS data from consultancy Broadstone.
In the UK savers can typically withdraw up to 25% of their pensions tax-free, but rumours around the Budgets suggested the Government was considering restricting that allowance to increase tax revenues.
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