P1 Investment Services, operator of the P1 Platform, has appointed James Fouche as investment account manager.

He has over 11 years’ experience in investment platforms, wealth management, and business development.

This latest hire follows the recent appointment of Michelle Angell as senior client services and operations manager.

Fouche has held key roles across the financial services sector, including at ebi, Vitality, and Coronation Fund Managers, where he specialised in investment solutions and adviser support. Most recently, he worked at ebi as an account manager, playing a pivotal role in supporting financial advisers with discretionary fund management and turnkey asset management solutions.

At P1, James will focus on building and strengthening relationships with advice firms, ensuring advisers receive exceptional service and maximising the value they gain from the P1 Platform and investment solutions.

James Priday, CEO of P1 Investment Services, said: "P1’s rapid expansion requires us to continuously invest in both technology and people to ensure we maintain the highest levels of service for our adviser clients.

"James’ depth of experience across investment management and business development makes him an ideal addition to our team. His ability to understand advisers’ challenges and provide solutions will be invaluable as we continue to grow."

Fouche added: "I’m excited to be joining P1 at such an important stage in its journey. I look forward to working with financial planners to help them make the most of P1’s platform and investment services."

In January 2025, P1 Investment Services launched its all-in-one client adviser portal the P1 Wealth Pilot.