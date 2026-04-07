Opera Group has completed the acquisitions of Accuro and Meritus Trust Company Limited, marking the latest phase in its expansion strategy and concluding the initial stage of its five-year transformation programme, Project Overture.

The transactions represent fund administration business Opera’s fourth and fifth acquisitions and extend the group’s presence across key international markets. Following completion, the business operates in eight jurisdictions, with more than $81bn (£61.2bn) in assets under administration and around 600 staff.

Accuro, which has offices in Jersey, Geneva, London and Mauritius, provides private office and trust services to international clients. Meritus, based in Bermuda, focuses on cross-border trust administration, estate planning and family governance, primarily serving clients in the Americas.

Opera said the acquisitions enhance its private client offering and broaden its geographic footprint across the West Atlantic, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. The group added that the enlarged platform is intended to improve operational resilience and shared capabilities, while maintaining the individual identities of the acquired businesses.

As part of the transaction, Xavier Isaac, chief executive of Accuro, has joined Opera’s board as an executive director.

Kim Sgarlata, group CEO of Opera, said the acquisitions are focused on building scale and strengthening the group’s long-term operating model.

“Completing the acquisitions of Accuro and Meritus marks a defining moment for Opera. This isn’t about scale for its own sake. It’s about bringing together the right businesses, at the right time, with shared values and long-term ownership, to build a stronger, more resilient foundation."

Opera, a privately held group, has been pursuing targeted acquisitions to expand its international reach and service offering. It did not disclose financial terms of the deals.