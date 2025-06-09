Alexandra O’Grady, part of the Investment Funds team and who specialises in funds, regulatory and listing practice areas, has been promoted to partner at Ogier.

Part of Ogier’s award-winning Private Equity team, she started her career in the law firm's trainee programme before qualifying as an associated in 2010. She advises a range of collective investment funds on an on-going basis and has launched a number of funds and investment structures (both open and closed ended), focusing on private equity, venture capital and property funds.

Legal 500, Chambers UK and IFLR1000 have ranked O'Grade as a “leading associate”, “associate to watch” and “rising star” and she has joined deal teams including advising Geiger Counter Limited on its listing on Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and advising Index Ventures on its $2.3bn fund raise.

Niamh Lalor, Investment Funds partner at Ogier in Jersey, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Lexi to the partnership. She has been with Ogier since the start of her legal career, specialising in highly technical funds, regulatory and listing work, and it's always a pleasure to see home-grown talent reach this professional milestone with the firm. Her promotion is well deserved and reflects both her talent and significant contribution to Ogier’s competitive offering in these specialist areas."

Ogier’s Investment Funds team in Jersey is ranked top tier by directories including Legal 500 UK and Chambers.