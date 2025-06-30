The Ogier Global team in Singapore, which is independent of Ogier’s law firm, works with professional services firms and legal advisors in the jurisdiction and internationally, across industries including investment funds, private wealth, real estate and corporate law.
Fu's appointment is part of a bid to add further corporate governance solutions for a broad spectrum of offshore investment funds, including hedge funds, private equity funds, segregated portfolio companies and related structures, such as special purpose vehicles and holding companies.
Prior to joining Ogier, Fu served as an independent fund director with global professional services firms, providing governance solutions for funds in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and Singapore. Her career began in portfolio management for ultra-high net worth clients, later joining a private equity firm as a founding team member where she played a key role in investment strategy, regulatory licensing and fund setup.
Fu holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science (Economics), with a major in Finance. She is a certified fund director (SFDA), and a member of the Singapore Institute of Directors, Singapore Fund Directors Association, 100 Women in Finance and the Hong Kong Singapore Business Association. Her core expertise spans corporate services, investment funds and private wealth governance.
Tervinder Chal, Managing Director of Ogier Global in Singapore, said: "Samantha is a well-qualified and talented addition to the Ogier Global team, and we're pleased to welcome her. I look forward to seeing Ogier Global continue to excel and grow in the region with the addition of her expertise."