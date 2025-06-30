Ogier Global has announced the appointment of Samantha Fu – pictured above– as director in its Singapore office.

The Ogier Global team in Singapore, which is independent of Ogier’s law firm, works with professional services firms and legal advisors in the jurisdiction and internationally, across industries including investment funds, private wealth, real estate and corporate law.

Fu's appointment is part of a bid to add further corporate governance solutions for a broad spectrum of offshore investment funds, including hedge funds, private equity funds, segregated portfolio companies and related structures, such as special purpose vehicles and holding companies.