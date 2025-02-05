Oakglen Wealth, the independently owned wealth manager with offices in London and Jersey, has appointed Charlotte Larbalestier to head of compliance for its Jersey office in a newly created position.

She joined Oakglen Wealth as Compliance Officer in 2023 and has over 12 years’ industry experience across compliance, client due diligence and client services. She previously spent a decade at Canaccord Genuity and is a professional member of the International Compliance Association (ICA), holding the ICA International Diploma in Governance, Risk and Compliance.

The announcement follows a series of promotions and new hires as Oakglen Wealth positions for continued success ahead, following a year of growth for the firm. Charlie Nicholls joined as financial controller in November to support the London and Jersey leadership teams, while Jack Harris joined the London office as investment manager in January.

Meanwhile, Myles Renouf and Tara Le Feuvre were promoted to senior investment manager and investment manager in the Jersey team, respectively.

Allan Stewart, Managing Director (Jersey) at Oakglen Wealth, said: “This move reflects our ongoing commitment to high standards and investment in industry talent. Private clients continue to feel the benefits of our agile service, leading technology and strong track record, so we’re pleased to further strengthen our leadership ranks for growth ahead.”