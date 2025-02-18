Oakglen Wealth, the independently owned wealth manager with offices in London and Jersey, has announced the launch of its new mobile app for iOS and Android.

The app, which is now available to clients in both the UK and Jersey, is designed to empower clients with complete oversight of their financial portfolio, investments and performance, no matter where they are.

On the app, clients are given complete oversight of their investments and ongoing performance. Features include portfolio and account activity tracking, as well as access to documents such as valuations, tax reports, contract notes and fee statements. The app is supported by advanced security measures including secure user ID and facial recognition.

Jamie Crawford, group co-CEO and head of Wealth Management at Oakglen Wealth, said: “The launch of our app represents a significant milestone in our business, reflecting our scale, growth and confidence.

"We are committed to investing in technology to support our clients with seamless and secure access to their portfolios anywhere, anytime.”