Oak Group, an international provider of private client, corporate services, and fund administration has named Julie Coutu as the managing director of its Guernsey office.

Coutu (pictured) will lead Guernsey’s private client team, working closely with Stuart Dowding, Oak’s group head of private client, to shape and execute the strategic vision for the division.

She will collaborate with Oak’s other private client managing directors—Jo Gorrod in Jersey, Tanya O’Carroll in the Isle of Man, and Zoubeir Khatib in Mauritius—to ensure a cohesive global approach to service excellence and innovation.

Together, this united leadership team will elevate service standards across all jurisdictions, foster growth, and expand Oak’s international presence within the private client sector.

Coutu is a highly skilled trusts practitioner with extensive experience in both independent and institutional TCSPs. Throughout her career, which spans over 30 years, she has held senior leadership positions, expertly blending the nuances of private client needs with the discipline required to manage a well-run fiduciary business.

Her previous roles include working as head of client relationships at Lancaster Guernsey and director, private wealth at IQ-EQ.

She has experience with ultra-high-net-worth clients across multiple jurisdictions, showcasing her ability to navigate complex legal and regulatory environments while protecting and growing asset value.

She said: “I am thrilled to join Oak in this exciting capacity. The private client sector is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working alongside Stuart and the talented team, as well as my fellow Managing Directors, to continue delivering the outstanding level of service that Oak is known for, while also driving innovation and growth in the business.”

Dowding said: "We are thrilled to welcome Julie to the team. Her leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we refine our strategic vision for the private client division. With her fresh perspective and the combined strength of our leadership team across all offices, we are well-positioned to build on our successes and continue delivering market-leading solutions to our clients."

In addition to her role at Oak, Coutu actively contributes to the wider Guernsey private wealth community through her involvement with STEP and GAT.