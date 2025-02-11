Nomura Asset Management has launched a new dedicated Global Sustainable Equity fund vehicle on behalf of Caisse des Dépôts and its client, Ircantec.

The mandate was launched in December 2024 and is a tailored version of NAM’s existing Global Sustainable Equity (GSE) Fund which NAM opened for investment in 2019.

The core GSE Fund is a concentrated global equity strategy that seeks to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns through investing in companies that the team believes to have high positive total stakeholder impact. Once fully funded the Global Sustainable Equity franchise will be approaching USD 1.8bn in assets under management across the core strategy and its variants which include environmental enhanced and Sharia versions.

The lead portfolio manager, Alex Rowe, said: “We are extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity to work with Caisse des Dépôts and Ircantec on this new mandate. Winning this business against such strong competition is a fantastic testament to all of the dedication the Global Equity team has put in over the last decade to create an approach to ESG and Sustainable Investment that is highly differentiated within our industry.

"We tailored the strategy of our core Global Sustainable Equity Fund for the client and this reflects a trend within the sustainable investment industry towards working with clients on a more bespoke, partnership basis to support individual goals and viewpoints.”

Kenichi Suzuki, senior managing director and head of global business unit NAM UK said: “We are pleased to welcome Caisse des Dépôts and Ircantec to our ever growing pool of GSE clients.”