Nikko Asset Management said today (27 February) that it has made two key changes to it senior leadership, effective 1 April 2025.

President and representative director Stefanie Drews (pictured) will take on the additional role of CEO, overseeing the entire firm.

Meanwhile, Kuniyuki Shudo will join as representative director and executive chairman, succeeding Yutaka Nishida.

The appointments will continue to strengthen corporate governance as the firm carries out its global growth strategy, the statement said.

Drews said: “In the three years since becoming President, I am so proud of all the progress our colleagues across all global offices and functions have made to position the business for the future, as we prepare to rename ourselves Amova Asset Management effective 1 September 2025. I am eager to continue this journey as CEO, and am confident that Shudo-san will enhance our corporate governance even further and help lead us into the next phase.”

Shudo joins after an illustrious career in trust banking, where he currently serves as Executive Advisor of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. Prior to this, he held other key leadership positions both in an executive capacity as Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer, and on the board at the bank’s parent company Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group as a Director and Member of the Audit Committee. Shudo also brings global leadership experience as former President and Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited, and is familiar with the asset management business.

Shudo said: “I am impressed by how Nikko AM has carried out its efforts as a global asset manager headquartered in Japan, and how much the firm has accomplished under Stefanie and Nishida-san’s leadership. I look forward to working with Stefanie and dedicating myself to helping our clients and stakeholders reach their goals.”

Effective 1 April, Yutaka Nishida will resign from his position as representative director and executive chairman, and remain on the firm’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition, before resigning from the board at the regular general shareholders meeting scheduled for June 2025.

Drews added: “I would like to thank Nishida-san for his extensive contributions during his tenure with the firm. Not only did he improve our corporate governance, but he has been instrumental in building relationships, both with our clients, as well as everyone at our global offices. I wish him the best for the future.”