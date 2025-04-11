In this short video we introduce II sister brand International Adviser's new podcast series - In The Loop, which is officially launched next Thursday April 17th, 2025.

In our launch episode, hosts IA's Head of Video Dan Charles and IA Publisher Gary Robinson are heading to Dubai to bring you a series of exclusive interviews and insights from some of the region’s biggest names in wealth management, advice and investment.

In each episode, IA: In The Loop will look to explore the trends, moves, and market shifts shaping the global cross-border investment world — with expert guests from across London, Dubai, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and more. Episode 1 drops on Thursday, April 17th. Subscribe now to catch it first.

Click on this link to view the video or on the image below.